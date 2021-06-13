Invest in other tourism activities; Cape Coast Castle, others now stale – Dumelo

John Dumelo

Actor cum Politician John Dumelo has asked the Government of Ghana to invest in other tourism activities.

To him, people are fed up with travelling to the Cape Coast Castle and visiting Wli Waterfalls all the time.



He believes that investing in other tourism activities will be a big boost for the industry which is a major foreign exchange earner.

John Dumelo made this known while responding to the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Jones Aruna Nelson who said “We are encouraging Ghanaians to make it a conscious effort to travel”.



John Dumelo said “What are we doing to invest in new Tourism sites? We can’t keep going to Cape Coast Castle and Wli falls. Is there a plan to invest in new Tourism activities like sky diving, hot air balloons, zip lines etc”.