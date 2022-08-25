Invest in yourself – Beauty queen advises the youth

Winner of the 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah

Winner of the 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful and Founder of the Sarfoa Foundation, Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, has urged the youth to add value to their lives by investing in themselves.

From her point of view, it does not matter how little the investment is. “You can begin with the little you have and it will grow.”



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, she said, “You don’t know who is watching. Start little with the right attitude and it will thrive. Don’t be laid back if you want to thrive.”



She believes should the youth put in the necessary effort and are consistent, “whatever they start will get to where it’s supposed to be".

"To whom much is given much is expected. So, if you really want more, then you have to show me your ability and sacrifices you can make to invest,” she noted.



According to her, it’s high time the youth sit and invest in their lives.



“If you don’t sell yourself, don’t expect anyone to buy you and fortunately, we now have a lot of things at our disposal in this dispensation thanks to social media but we are not taking as much advantage of it as we should and we should start now,” she charged.