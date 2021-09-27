Invest your money and stop following 'Sika Gari' – Noble Nketiah

Gospel musician, Noble Nketiah

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Noble Nketiah has advised against putting one’s trust in people who promise to double or even triple money through questionable means.

According to him, all those quick money ventures are dangerous and should be avoided.



Speaking on the importance of investment on the Showbiz Xtra show with Doctar Cann, he intimated: “I am putting this across that there is nothing like Sika Gari. Money cannot grow overnight. Don’t believe people who tell you that. If that person had huge sums of money, why would the person need a small amount of your money in the first place? That should tell you that it is a lie.”



He thus advised, “It is better to invest your money than to believe in the lie of Sika Gari.”



The gospel musician shared that during his heyday as a musician, he invested the monies he made out of music and today he is still reaping the benefits.

Today’s edition of Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra show focused on how celebrities can invest their monies for a better future.



Investment experts from EDC Investments Ltd educated the general public and celebrities on investment options available for celebrities and Ghanaians.



Among these options are EDC’s Fixed Income Fund, Money Market Fund, among others.