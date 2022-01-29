Iona Renie slammed after being spotted at Afia Schwarzenegger’s event

Iona Renie seated at Afia Schwarzenegger's late father's one week memorial service

Some Ghanaians unhappy with Iona Reine

Iona Reine calls Mzbel bluff



Iona Renie departs from Mzbel’s camp



It appears budding Ghanaian singer, Iona Renie, is not having a good time on social media as she has been trolled after being spotted in the pictures from Afia Schwarzenegger’s late father’s one-week remembrance.



Iona Renie who happens to be Mzbel’s former signee has not been in the good books of Ghanaians ever since she switched camps and joined her former boss’s nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger.



Iona, in a bid to cement her new friendship with Afia Schwarzenegger, attended the memorial service of the comedienne’s father.



This was after she was captured at Tracey Boakye’s birthday dinner held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

At Tracey’s event, Iona was spotted among the individuals invited to cut the birthday cake and this further worsened her situation.



It was in this light that some social media users who seem unhappy with Iona’s ‘disloyalty’ described her as a ‘Judas Iscariot’.



They likened her conduct to Judas Iscariot’s situation in the bible, where he betrayed his master (Jesus) for 30 pieces of silver.



Iona parted ways with Mzbel sometime in 2020 and has since established a strong bond with Afia Schwarzenegger.



Before she departed from Mzbel’s camp, Iona in several instances on social media joined forces with the ’16 years’ hitmaker to drag Afia Schwarzenegger and her entire gang (Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah) on social media.



