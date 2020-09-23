Irene Logan bounces back, features on Eric Jeshrun's Healing Stream album

Irene Logan and Eric Jeshrun

Source: MET TV

Many have wondered when they will hear the soothing voice of Ghanaian-based Liberian dynamic singer, Irene Logan, formerly of Irene and Jane fame.

The quest and the wait is over, as she has finally bounced back on a gospel album.



Irene Logan, filled with verve and dexterity mesmerised music lovers on gospel music dynamo, Eric Jeshrun's Healing Stream Album.



The dynamic singer proved her Mettle on a song dubbed 'Satisfy' produced by P.



Indeed, she proved her loved ones right that she can't keep her infectious and anointing filled voice to herself.

The album made up of 10 songs featured other gospel heavy weights like, Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Mettle, Blessing Ohanele, Efe Grace, and Kingsley Ampofo.



It has holyspirit-filled songs like, You Reign, Healing Stream, Chant of Healing, Nyankopon, Onyeoma, satisfy, Yaweh, Mama's song among others.



The album is available on all digital music stores around the world

