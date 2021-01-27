Irene Logan performs Andy Williams’ ‘Impossible Dream’ at Rawlings funeral

Songstress Irene Logan

Songstress Irene Logan on Wednesday January 27 performed during the final funeral ceremony of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The ceremony took place at the Black Stars Square in Accra.



It was attended by scores of dignitaries including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Former Presidents John Agyekum Kuffuor and John Dramani Mahama, and several others.



Irene Logan who performed Andy Williams’ the Impossible Dream told TV3’s Komla Adom after her performance that she delivered the song from her heart because the family requested it as one of Mr. Rawlings’ picks.



She further said she is grateful to have had the opportunity to live in Ghana and had an education as a refugee from Liberia at a time the late ft lt Rawlings was leader of the country.



The “can we run away” hitmaker said she would forever be grateful to the Ghanaian statesman.

“Rehearsals was amazing, I am humbled,” she told Komla.



She added ” My mother is from Liberia and we were part of the refugees that came to Ghana to seek refuge and at the time, Lt Jerry John Rawlings was the President of Ghana and he played a very big role in making sure that we were able to settle into Ghana peacefully.



“Because of that decision, people like me have been able to have a sound education, been able to grow up in a peaceful environment.



“His reach goes far and wide, he has affected Africa greatly and we are very humbled and very glad that we got to experience this man.”