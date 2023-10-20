Irregular sex is the leading cause of many failed marriages – Counsellor

File photo of a couple facing directly opposite each other in bed

A marriage counsellor, Mrs Bosede Ola-Samuel, has revealed one of the key reasons behind the failure of marriages lately.

She has established that irregular sexual activities among some couples are one of the major factors behind the dissolution of marriages.



She made this known while delivering a lecture titled, “Dangers of Irregular Sex” during ‘Veterans Day’ which was part of the activities for 2023 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State Council Press Week.



She noted that many women endure their marriages rather than enjoy them adding women are subjected to an unenjoyable, irregular sex life by their husbands.



The marriage counsellor narrated that, “many men act like helicopters whose engine kicks and takes off immediately, whereas their women are like aeroplanes which must be kicked by its pilot and made to taxi a long distance before eventually taking off.”

She added that the number one sex organ of a woman is not her breast but her mind.



She explained that many wives reject sexual advances from their husbands because their body is not moved by what they see, unlike men who see women’s private regions and immediately get moved and are ready for action.



“Many women as aeroplanes begin sex enjoyment when the helicopter in their husbands has completed flying and lands.



“And immediately his helicopter touches the ground, he turns to face the wall, leaving the aeroplane’s engine to groan. That is a fire brigade approach which turns many of us off when the issue of sex comes in.”