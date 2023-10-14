Is £80,000 bigger than Shatta Wale? - Ayisha Modi fights Kwasi Aboagye

Ayisha Modi and Kwasi Aboagye

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi has lambasted the host of the Peace FM Entertainment Review show, Kwasi Aboagye for attacking Shatta Wale over the musician's £80,000 performance fee claim.

She noted that Kwasi Aboagye should have contacted persons involved in the organizing of the Ghana Music Awards UK version to find out about the truth in Shatta Wale’s performance fee claim first before coming out to voice his concerns.



The outspoken socialite indicated that the £80,000 performance fee is not bigger than Shatta Wale taking into consideration his level in the music industry.



In a video shared by GHPage TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Ayisha Modi chided Kwasi Aboagye for using his platform to bastardize musicians and other players in the industry instead of promoting the positives about the creative arts industry.



“Sometimes you overdo it. There are things we talk about like Shatta Wale insulting somebody and others but when it comes to promoting the music business you shouldn’t do that. You are part of the reason why Ghana music is not progressing because I wouldn't invest in music if these things happen.



"The hypocrisy is too much. If you have a personal issue with Shatta Wale that’s fine but don’t drag Alordia into something you know nothing about. It's high time you stop bastardizing musicians with your airtime instead and promote the industry."

She continued: Is £80,000 bigger than Shatta Wale? Even when he performs at an event in Ghana, do you know how much he earns? You guys need to ask questions before you talk because if you disrespect someone’s boss he will also disrespect yours.”



Ayisha Modi further slammed Kwasi Aboagye for dragging the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Music Awards UK, Eric Nii Tetteh, popularly known as Alordia, into the controversy with Shatta Wale.



She called on Kwasi Aboagye to apologize to Alordia for denting his reputation and disrespecting him.



“Alordia’s first-class ticket he booked for Shatta Wale is your five-year pay at Peace FM. I'm being honest. Alordia is not your classmate, you even have his contact to call and find out from him. Kwasi Aboagye has to apologize to Alordia. You should have used your platform to applaud Alordia for paying him [Shatta Wale] that amount.”



Ayisha Modi's reaction comes after Kwasi Aboagye labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.

Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said:



“Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.

He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.



"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.



