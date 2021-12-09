0
Menu
Entertainment

Is Blacko Ghana’s ‘Grammy messiah’? – Social media asks

Burna Boy Black Sherif Remix E2 Burna Boy and Black Sherif

Thu, 9 Dec 2021 Source: 3news.com

Currently, ‘Second Sermon’ by Black Sherif remix is trending hard at #1 on Twitter with over 17.6k tweets just a few hours after its release.

The very physical public sphere, Twitter, has also dominated conversations, especially those around music, entertainment and politics.

Today, the spotlight rests on the most recent banger to be dropped into the African Twitter space – ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Grammy award-winning Afrobeats artiste, Burna Boy.

Both, Ghanaians and Nigerians have all agreed that it is the new unequalled powerful tune to be released in that space this year.

Could Burna Boy be taking Black Sherif under his wing, readying him for the most sought after international word in the music industry, globally, the Grammy?

Read some tweets below:









Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer