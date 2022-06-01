Is Blakk Rasta receiving GH¢15,000 monthly for Class FM job?

On air show host, Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta to host his 'Taxi Driver' show on Class FM

Broadcaster shares how much he was paid at Zylofon media



Blakk Rasta leaves Zylofone



Media personality and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has returned to radio after making known in an interview that he wouldn’t take less than GH¢15,000.



The reggae musician and on-air personality, is making a comeback to radio, with his popular drive time show, ‘Taxi Driver’.



The news of the ‘Barack Obama’ hitmaker’s comeback on radio was announced by the Class Media Group, which owns Accra-based Class FM on social media.



This comes barely a month after he made known how much he was taking atZylofon FM where he hosted the drivetime show.

According to the artiste, NAM1 paid him GH¢10,000 with other incentives and while other workers drove their cars branded in the company's logo, his was branded in his name.



Unfortunately, things did not continue to be smooth for Blakk Rasta as one of NAM1's companies, Menzgold Company Limited, folded up and seemingly left the company bankrupt.



Blakk Rasta is expected to rain more fire on radio with his comeback. The question being asked is whether or not the media organisation is indeed paying him a monthly salary of GH¢15,000.



