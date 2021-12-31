Is Burna Boy throwing shots at Shatta Wale?

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale

Burna Boy makes shady social media post

Burna Boy shares ‘May none of us be fools at 40’



Shatta Wale angers Nigerians at his December 25 show



Burna Boy has finally shared a post that is believed to be targeted at dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, for his December 25 statement where he called Nigerians ‘stupid’ and went on to say they do not reciprocate the love they get from Ghanaians.



In an Instagram post shared by Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, he stated that if a person can’t name people that they groomed that have ended up their enemies, they shouldn’t cry for help and feel a sense of entitlement.



“If you have never helped anyone that you couldn’t gain from. If you cant name 1 person that came from under you and didn’t end up your enemy.

“You can’t cry for help and feel entitled to do it. 2022 I pray we do not only grow older and fatter, I pray we grow wiser and stronger. May none of us be fools at 40,” he shared.



During Shatta Wale’s performance, he called some Ghanaians in the music industry fools because they had told him he couldn’t fill the stadium and went on to describe Nigerian artistes as "stupid" inciting that he doesn’t depend on them but his fans.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



