'Is Criss Waddle okay?' - Kwaisey Pee speaks

Highlife artiste, Akwasi Poku, known in showbiz circles as Kwaisey Pee has fired back at his junior brother Criss Waddle by asking him if he’s okay and if everything is alright with him.

Speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje, monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha, he said that he has a very good relationship with his brother Criss Waddle so he was shocked to read online that his brother was speaking against him.



Criss Waddle a month ago lamented that he has a problem with his senior brother Kwaisey Pee for refusing to defend him on “Sakawa” and fraud tag against him.



Speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM, Criss Waddle claimed that he used to have a good relationship with Kwaisey Pee and also discuss his personal business ideas with him.



He however mentioned that their relationship became sour after Kwaisey Pee granted an interview and stated that he does not really know Criss



Waddle’s source of income when he was asked by the interviewer.



In a reply to the accusations made by Criss Waddle against him, Kwaisey Pee said that Criss Waddle is a small boy so there is no way he would have issues with him.

“He’s our last born so I will not have any issues with him but I was shocked at his allegations against me; after reading what he said I asked myself if he is okay.



“He claims I didn’t defend him against the sakawa tag and his business which is false because I remember during my interview about him, I told the interviewer that he’s into business and real estate but maybe he was expecting me to say more than that."



He concluded that just a few days ago Criss Waddle sent him a message about their Mom’s birthday.



