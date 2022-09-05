Is Empress Gifty losing her credibility for performing at secular events?

Empress Gifty’s performance at the 2021 BHIM Concert triggered an argument and somewhat rendered her a ‘lukewarm’ Christian tag, but this development did not stop her from towing another similar path.

As the only gospel singer who has so far been billed multiple times to perform at secular events, particularly dancehall, the ‘Eye Woa’ hitmaker has always suffered crucial aftermath.



Empress Gifty’s choice of songs during such events, which many have described as merely "jama" tunes, her body-hugging costumes, which define her curves on stage, and the showmanship, which entails wiggling her body often, among others, usually becomes a topical discussion.



Aside from the numerous controversies she has been entangled with, research shows that Mrs. Gifty Adorye has performed at more secular music platforms than gospel events in the country, a situation that many find worrying.



Captured on social media on several occasions touting herself as the ‘Shatta Wale of the Ghanaian gospel music industry’, perhaps Empress Gifty is living up to that tag.



Let's take a look at some secular music concerts Empress Gifty graced and the confusion it sprang:

Stonebwoy’s 2021 BHIM Concert







Shortly after a stirring performance at the 2021 BHIM Concert, where she was fully clad in BHIM Nation regalia, gospel singer Empress Gifty faced countless criticisms.



She was condemned for perhaps, ‘yoking with unbelievers’ instead of living up to her calling as a minister of the gospel.



It can be recalled that Empress Gifty topped Twitter trends as discussions concerning her outfit (a pair of tight BHIM Nation tracksuits) and her stage performance, which many claimed lacked the presence of the holy spirit, went wild.

Her defence to such criticisms at that time was that non-christian events are also avenues of soul-winning.



“I am a versatile artiste. My presence on secular shows can serve as a medium for repentance for others. I don’t see why there should be a barrier. If a secular artist is having a show and invites me, why I should reject the offer?



“The Bible says we should go into the world and preach business. The church is choked. We have been so confined in all that we do. We do it every day. This is the time for us. Let’s go out and do something,” she earlier stated in an interview with TV3.



2022 Ashaiman to the World





Empress Gifty isn’t having a good time on social media after her performance at the 2022 ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.



This comes after she has been in the news for teasing critics with her curvaceous body, which many believe to be enhanced.



The gospel singer wore a pair of tight leggings with a white T-shirt and a pair of sneakers to match, and this has been subjected to public scrutiny.



Already pissed with her appearance at a secular event, it appears Empress Gifty failed to make an impression with her choice of songs once again.



This comes after critics advised Empress Gifty against resorting to what they described as "praise-infused Jama tunes’ and instead focusing on creating a sober atmosphere where the holy spirit can reside.

EB/BOG