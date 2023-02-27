Is Jesus your property? – Kyiri Abosom to Delay

Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Deloris Frimpong Manso’s (Delay) resolve to understand Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s decision to not believe in the Bible nor accept that Jesus Christ is the name for casting out demons got the preacher puzzled, making him throw a question at the television host when he appeared on her show.

With an inflexible posture, Osofo Kyiri Abosom defended his reason for not believing in the Bible while stating emphatically that Jesus Christ despite being the son of God is just a prophet.



Without equivocation, he mentioned in his interview with Delay that he does not cast out demons with the name of Jesus but with the power he has been given by the Holy Spirit.



“My issue is, why don’t you just accept that you’re not a Christian? You have refused to accept Jesus for who he is,” Delay asked.



“Is Jesus your property?” Kyiri Abosom retorted while insisting that the Bible has no power, except that it is there for research and reference.



"I believe he is a prophet. I believe Mohammed is a prophet. They're done with their work and are gone. It's our time now. I am in Ghana. Jesus didn't come to Ghana. He was in Isreal."

With branches across the country, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center said he teaches his congregation that there is no special place called heaven nor hell for the righteous and wicked respectively. However, he teaches them that each would have its rewards and punishments on earth.



“There’s no Heaven, there’s no hell. It doesn’t mean be evil because you’ll reap what you sow. If you do evil, you’ll suffer before you die,” the ‘Holy Spirit-believing Christian’ said.



Aside from becoming famous through his sermons about demonic powers and destroying deities, Kyiri Abosom was in the limelight when he contested in the 2020 presidential elections.



The preacher and his political party, Ghana Union Movement, finished third behind President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He recently was in the news for admitting to having an affair with another woman.









