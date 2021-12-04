Is sand used in making women's makeup products? - Joyce Blessing quizzes

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing

Joyce Blessing puts a question before followers

Joyce names sand as an ingredient for makeup products



Fans of Joyce Blessing give answers to her question



Award-winning winning gospel musician, Joyce Blessing has posed a question to followers on her social media platforms.



Before the year ends, Joyce wants to find out key ingredients used in producing women's makeup that ranges from powder, foundation, eyeshadows among others.



In a 15 seconds clip sighted by GhanaWeb, Joyce Blessing captured without makeup noted that there is something she needs to get off her mind.

"I have been wondering, the makeup products women have been using on their faces, what is used in making these products. Is it sand?" she quizzed.



Reacting to her post, some followers detailed some of the ingredients used in making the various products in her comment session.



Maame Sarpomaa on Instagram wrote: "They use a special type of mineral or soil called MICA."



Another, Harmony added: " These are the ingredients- water, emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturisers, colours and fragrances. Ingredients can be naturally occurring or artificial."



