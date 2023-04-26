Is sex with a married man different or what? – Empress Gifty asks side chicks

Mrs. Gifty Adorye, popularly known as Empress Gifty has expressed concern about the unnecessary cravings for married men in recent times.

In reaction to viral reports that the police officer who murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend is married with kids, the popular gospel singer asked what exactly about married men thrill young ladies in current times.



She asked women caught in such acts if sex with their boyfriend is any different from married men.



“I want to ask if sex with married men is different. How does it feel like? Is it different from the ones you have with your boyfriends’? she asked during a Facebook live video.



She, however, cautioned young ladies against dating married men, adding that, obsession and insecurities can compel such men to kill them.



“If the insecurities start, it's either they shoot or poison you. He will poison you to death. Anyone who dates a married man should be careful. It's okay, whatever you have gained is enough. Pack and leave. Unless you tie him down somewhere or use charms on him. He will never leave his wife.



“The first sign to look out for is insecurities. When you start seeing that, leave! The second sign is that he will get abusive. He will start beating you in public and embarrassing you in front of your friends,” she stated.

While advising young ladies to break off their relationships with toxic married men, Empress Gifty schooled them on the right way to exit such relationships without complications.



“With such relationships, you don’t break things off just like that. You need to be tricky and careful. Start with fasting. Immense him in the blood of Jesus and ask God to help him take their eyes off you. Stop giving him sex,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB