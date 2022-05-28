1
Is that his manhood showing? - Fans react as James Brown rocks a pant and bra style outfit

James Brown In Pants Nigerian cross dresser, James Brown

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular crossdresser James Brown has worn an outfit that is being criticized by his fans on social media.

James returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom not long ago and was part of celebrity friends who attended the lavish birthday party of skit maker, Nons Miraj.

James showed up in an outfit that made it seem like he was wearing a pant and a bra.

A viral video about the event that captured James giving a funny speech made social media users pay more attention to his choice of outfit which seemed to reveal his manhood.

Watch the video as seen online below:

