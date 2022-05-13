2
Is the change you promised hardship? - Yvonne Nelson to Nana Addo

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yvonne Nelson calls out Ghana's president

Yvonne barks at the NPP

Transport fares increased as fuel prices go up

Movie producer, Yvonne Nelson, an ardent critic of the Nana Addo-led government has once again fired shots at the president over the current transport fare increment that has sparked confusion between passengers and 'trotro' operators.

Yvonne on Friday morning took to Twitter to express her displeasure about the current hardship in the country. She went straight to the point by tagging the first gentleman of the land in the tweet that termed him as a liar.

"The change you promised Ghanaians is HARDSHIP eeh? The fights I’m seeing this morning in trotros is alarming @NAkufoAddo," Yvonne's post read.

The celebrated actress has constantly complained about the failed promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) despite their campaign message of hope to the good people of Ghana who voted them into office.

There have been reports from some passengers who have had to pay extra fares due to an increment by commercial drivers as a result of the high cost of fuel. Some say authorities are yet to approve new prices reasons why they are reluctant to pay the extra charges.

