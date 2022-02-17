'Is your sense paining you?' - Prince David Osei asks people who visit ritualists

Prince David Osei

Actor slams persons who seek help from ritualists

Yul Edochie blames poverty for ritual killings



Prince David Osei expresses surprise at ritualists



Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has a question for people who visit witch doctors for money and consultations.



According to the actor in an Instagram post, he hasn't in his lifetime seen any native doctor make it to the list of the world’s richest men, yet people go to them to seek wealth.



“No native doctor is among the world’s first 200,000 richest men, Yet you go to them for wealth! Is your sense paining you?” he asked.

Ritualistic beliefs in Africa are common and have been portrayed in movies many times.



Quite recently, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie reacted after the House of Representatives blamed the Nigerian movie industry for the rising cases of ritual killings in Nigeria.



The House of Reps, at the plenary, had claimed that the Nigerian movie industry plays a major role in the surge in ritual killing cases, and called for the declaration of a state of emergency to address the menace.



Reacting to this, Yul took to his Instagram story to state that poverty and hunger should be blamed, not Nollywood. According to him, Nollywood only portrays things that are already happening in society.



