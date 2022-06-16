Islamic SHS Shooting: Students will be traumatized – Gyakie

Gyakie, Singer

On June 13, 2022, some students of the Islamic Senior High School(SHS) in Kumasi blocked the road to protest the absence of speed ramps and this resulted in several accidents being recorded in and around the school.

It was also alleged that the police fired some bullets in a bid to disperse the crowd and scores of students were injured in the process.



But commenting on the situation which Gyakie has described as unfortunate, such an incident will go a long way to traumatize the students.



She also called on the police to thoroughly investigate the issue and not treat it as ordinary.

“Actually it was a very tragic situation such that young people are in school to learn and something like this happened to them. When I see things like this it makes me sad and I’m really hoping that they will pay attention to that by looking into whatever happened



They need to deal with whoever they need to deal with because all these bring fear to the students who are basically in school to learn to have a bright future. I’m not sure that those who experienced this will have a sound mind if they should go back to the school so I think the police should look into that very well,” Gyakie told Amansan Krakye in an interview.” she stated on Cape Coast's Kastle FM.



