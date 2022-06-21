0
'Issa Goal’ changed my musical mindset – Naira Marley

Naira Marley.png Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley

Tue, 21 Jun 2022

British-Nigerian singer and songwriter, Naira Marley, says his hit single ‘Issa Goal’ was the song that pushed him to take his music seriously.

The success enjoyed by ‘Issa Goal’ came as a shock to him as he did not expect it to blow.

In December 2017, he released the Olamide and Lil Kesh-assisted single “Issa Goal”, which became the theme song for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The official remix of “Issa Goal” was released on 16 June 2018; it features vocals by Olamide, Lil Kesh, Falz, Simi, and Slimcase.

“Issa Goal was God’s plan as I didn’t know it was going to be this successful. I linked up to Olamide the legend in London. The term Issa Goal was a slang we were using and decided to hit the studio to record it as a song,” he disclosed in Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Show.

The artistes who were oblivious of the Super Eagle’s preparation for the World Cup recorded the track for his fans “and we were lucky FIFA accepted it as the official song for Nigeria.”

Upon hearing the news of the choice of his song as the official track for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Naira Marley realized it was time to take his musical career seriously. “When I heard the news, I knew I had to take my career seriously. I made lots of money from that song so I began thinking, if I could make this much from just one song, then imagine how much I could make from 10 other songs like that,” he told Rev Erskine.

