It appears the Grammy board do not like the songs we make in Ghana – Captain Planet

Musician, Captain Planet

A member of the 4x4 group, Captain Planet, has wondered why Ghanaian songs were not included in the nomination list for the forthcoming Grammy Awards.

Weighing possible reasons for the snub, the rapper couldn’t help but ask if songs produced by Ghanaian artistes do not meet the standard of the award scheme.



Captain Planet said he was shocked to find out that Stonebwoy, who had worked diligently and produced compelling projects wasn’t duly recognized.



This triggered his curiosity in finding out what exactly their requirements are.



“E be like the kind of songs we dey do for Ghana here dierr the Grammy people no like. That be the question i dey ask myself. Which kind song koraa them dey search from us. Agenda aside he [Stonebwoy] really worked waaa & i was expecting him in that list. Still a hero,” he wrote in Pijin and English language on Twitter.



Meanwhile, the release of the Grammy nomination list has since sparked heated debates and conversations in Ghana with naysayers trolling Stonebwoy over his loss.

While some industry players have asked fans to desist from subjecting artistes to unnecessary pressure, others strongly believe that Ghana will be acknowledged soon.



View he post below





E be like the kind of songs we dey do for Ghana here dierr the Grammy people no like ????????‍♂️ . pic.twitter.com/fCKA0iqEjy — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) November 10, 2023

SB/EB