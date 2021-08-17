It cannot even rent a house but I'm grateful - Beverly Afaglo to GoFundMe donors

• Beverly Afaglo said the total amount realized from the GofFundMe platform would not be enough to rent an apartment

• An amount of $1,839 dollars was gathered out of a target of $20,000



• Beverly said people donated as little as GHC3.0 to support her



Popular Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has disclosed that the $1,839 dollars donated to her through the GoFundMe fundraiser on social media would not be enough to rent an apartment for her.



Although she has expressed her utmost gratitude to all who donated monies through the online platform, Beverly in an Instagram live video on August 16, 2021, said;



“The GoFundMe ended at $1,839. I’m assuming that in cedi equivalence, that’s about 11,000 and 10,000 cedis. I am grateful, thank you very much. This cannot even rent a house but I am super grateful. As for the momo, people were sending me as little as GHC3.0, GHC5.0, and GHC10.0.

"God touched your heart and you blessed me. I was moved by such amounts because there is a saying that an individual who shares the little he or she has can as well give more when he or she gets more,” she stated.



Beverly, during the live video which lasted for about 40 minutes, also decided to put an end to the GoFundMe appeal which was meant to offer her some financial support.



Her decision was as a result of what she described as a heavy backlash she encountered when the donations started pouring in.



“The moment Yvonne posted a picture of myself and the GoFundMe artworks, there were trolls all round from every corner. Then a video came up. I want to backtrack to that video. I am not mad. I won’t wake up and start ranting. I am not foolish. Any discerning human being should listen to that video and see if I was wrong. Go back and play that video and you’ll realize I never used the word rich. I only said I’m not broke and I can never be broke in Jesus name.



"I’m not homeless. I didn’t lie when I said I had tenants. The GofundMe and Momo have been called off today. I have told Yvonne to call it off. Thanks to all those who supported me. God bless u and replenish your pockets,” she stated.

Watch the video below:







