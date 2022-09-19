'It didn't make sense' - Patoranking recalls Tamale accident that claimed life of 8 fans

Singer, Patoranking

Nigerian musician, Patroranking has revisited the June 2018 gory accident that claimed the lives of eight persons who were on their way to welcome him to Tamale.

A large crowd led by Northern Regional star, Fancy Gadam, was involved in an accident resulting in the untimely death of 8 persons and leaving several others injured.



Patoranking in an interview on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb on Monday, September 19, defined the incident as an "emotional rollercoaster" considering the number of lives that were lost.



"We were in the hostel in the evening when they came to tell us. That really shut out the whole mood, we were not really ourselves anymore, we couldn't even think. We were not thinking about the show at that moment.



"We didn't get it, you know I was quite younger. How do I handle such...I have never experienced such an emotional rollercoaster ...I said that we were not gonna be able to do it because it doesn't make sense. I just felt like this is a sign," he said.



According to Patoranking, the next decision he took was to call off his joint show with Fancy although thousands of fans had converged at the regional Sports Stadium to witness his performance.

"I asked him how many people do you think were out there and he said like over 60,000 people came to welcome us. I asked about the capacity of the stadium and he said 20,000 so I said bro, it doesn't make sense. Can we just leave it because I don't know and that was it. I remember we came back again trying to make it happen the second time but there was a little dispute between him (Fancy Gadam) and the authorities," he added.



According to the Nigerian singer who is currently promoting his single titled 'Kolo Kolo', there are plans to make it up to the people of the Northern Region.











