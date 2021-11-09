It doesn’t make sense – John Dumelo rubbishes No-vaccine-No-entry directive for events

John Dumelo and Mark Okraku Mantey

John Dumelo disagrees with the directives from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture regarding how to keep the public safe and ensure a fun-filled COVID-19 controlled holiday period. According to him, asking patrons to show their vaccination cards before entry is not feasible, doesn’t make sense, and would not work.

John Dumelo made his misgivings known on the United Showbiz show. He opined that the directive would infringe on the rights of people who are not interested in getting vaccinated. He also listed a few reasons that do not make.



“No, it won’t work. That’s it. It’s not going to work. Number one, how would you know who is vaccinated or not. If I show you my card, how do you know I am vaccinated? … Were you there when I went to the hospital for the injection?”



According to John Dumelo, one cannot authenticate the genuine of the COVID-19 card as to whether the holder actually received the vaccine or not.



“Let’s say tomorrow, Monday, I went to the hospital, and Kwame is the nurse. Charley Kwame, and then he gives me a fake injection with a card. The card is genuine, biodata and all are printed on it. But how do you know that I have taken the injection?



“The second one is that if you are saying that the patrons coming to the event show take the injection, what about those foreigners who didn’t want to take the vaccine?”

John Dumelo mentioned that he is advocating for the government to make provisions for those who do not want to get vaccinated. In his submission, he also stated that he is not against people getting vaccinated. But people should also not be forced to do so.



“To get it straight…we are not against vaccination. We are not. But we want to talk for those who don’t believe in the vaccine. That you shouldn’t disenfranchise them from enjoying.”



The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Honourable Mark Okraku Mantey, outlined COVID-19 measures that the government has in place for the December festivities. This included vaccination cards before entry, social distancing, and handwashing protocols.



“Vaccination cards will be required to enter. You must show that you have been vaccinated to be able to enter. Age five and above would require a mask. Masks would be removed for special activities like eating and drinking.”