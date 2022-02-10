‘It doesn’t make sense’ - Kwaw Kese kicks against E-levy

Kwaw Kese chides government over E-Levy saga

Celebrities kick against E-Levy

Kwaw Kese chides government over E-Levy saga



Kwaw Kese talks about E-Levy



Following the introduction of the electronic transaction levy otherwise known as the E-Levy, many Ghanaians including celebrities on social media have been thrown into a state of disarray.



Emmanuel Kofi Botwe, known by his stage name as Kwaw Kese, has joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities to share their two cents on the issue.



In an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day, the ‘Abodam’ crooner advised Ghanaians not to pay the E-Levy because it wasn’t acceptable anywhere in the world.

“I don’t think it’s necessary. Nobody has to pay E-Levy. It is not done anywhere. It doesn’t make sense. Our leaders are desperately trying to push it on us. Then it means something is wrong somewhere.



“If I am given the chance to clean, I will get rid of all the people in government. Our leaders have to be gotten rid of and replaced with new ones,” he said.



Kwaw Kese, while touching on the E-levy brouhaha also bemoaned the consistent increase in fuel prices.



“Let us try to fix what is not right. The increase in petrol is over worrying. Our leaders are also fighting over E-levy and how they can scam the people. The whole governance of the country needs an overhaul so we can start afresh because things are not going on well,” he said.



Other Ghanaians celebrities including Lydia Forson, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Christiana Awuni among others have also opposed it.