It doesn't make sense to use 40% of musicians royalties for operation while musician suffer - Da Prince

Ghanaian Musician/Pastor, Da Prince

Source: Victor Kodom, Contributor

Gospel musician and pastor, Da Prince, has charged the Musicians Union of Ghana Musiga, to rise and pressure Ghana music Right organization Ghamro, to institute a proper logging system for the benefit of Ghanaian artistes.

Submitting his opinion with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM's Anigye Mmere show, the man of God, apart from chastising "Musiga" said, the NPP government he campaigned for, promised the Musicians, a proper logging system to monitor their works but haven't delivered on their promises.



"Secondary, we campaign that the government will join hands with the private sector investment to bring about logging system, my problem is how do Musician get money without proper logging system to monitor their songs on air and we have Ghamro and Musiga there.



"Musicians should pressure Ghamro to deliver on their mandate by doing proper logging system," Da Prince opined.

He further asked for the reason Ghamro uses almost half of the royalties they collect for administration while the musicians they're working for are wallowing in poverty.



"Ghamro collects our royalties and uses almost half for their operations, for operational cost, does it make sense?" Da Prince Questioned.