It feels good to have Ghana’s next president coming from the North – Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam

Tamale-based musician Fancy Gadam born Mujahid Ahmed Bello has spoken about the potential to have the next president of Ghana from the North.

This comes after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) elected Vice President Dr. Bawumia as flagbearer whilst the National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier settled on former president John Mahama.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, Fancy Gadam said that as far as both candidates come from the North, they’ll support all of them.



He remarked “It feels good to have the next president coming from the North but it is almighty Allah that does whatever He wants.

“No man can question God so the only thing we have to do is wish everybody well being a candidate for NPP or NDC.



“As far as President Mahama and Dr. Bawumia are all coming from the North we are going to support both of them,” he said as MyNewsGh.com monitored.