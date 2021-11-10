It has been a blessing working under Richie Mensah - Kuami Eugene

Owner of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah

• Richie commended

• Kuami Eugene describes Richie as a blessing to his career



• Eugene reveals Richie's contribution to his career



Richie Mensah, the owner of Lynx Entertainment has been hailed by his artiste, Kuami Eugene, for assisting and shaping his music career.



According to Eugene also referred to as 'Rockstar', his boss has been a blessing to him, crediting most of his music success to Richie. The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year revealed that Richie rearranged his monster hit single 'Angela' to sound better.



In an interview on Adom TV, he rendered his heartfelt appreciation to the singer-songwriter and record producer.

"Richie has been in the game for a long time and he’s been an artist before and I think it has been a blessing working under him. I do write all my songs but Richie mostly rearranges the whole thing", the singer said.



Kuami Eugene added: "For instance, when I wrote my “Angela” song, it was very lengthy and Richie had to moderate the entire thing to make it better.”



The 'Fadama boy' who was a contestant of MTN Hitmaker Season 5 in 2016, began working with Richie after the competition.



The Highlife musician stated that he writes all his songs. Popular amongst his hit singles are 'Wish Me Well', 'Ohemaa', 'Open Gate' and 'Dollar On You'.