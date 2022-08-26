0
It hurts I've never won a VGMA for the past 20 years – Piesie Esther

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular gospel artiste, Piesie Esther known in real life as Mrs. Esther Asiedu has said that she feels hurt that she has never won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in her music career.

“I’ve never won the VGMA before but I have gotten a lot of nominations in the past and as human as we are, I sometimes feel hurt for not winning,” she told Amansan Krakye.

According to the ‘Mentease’ hitmaker who is now 20 years in the music industry, though her ultimate aim is to win souls for Christ, she sometimes feels cheated by the VGMA organizers.

She added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM “There’s no award bigger than helping someone to get salvation but once we are humans, the nature of the work we do makes us feel we deserve to be awarded.

“Sometimes, we feel that my song is better than the one who was given the award but we move on when we’re unable to win after getting the nomination,” she ended on the Kastle Drive Show.

