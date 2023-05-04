1
Menu
Entertainment

It hurts when I’m being referred to as an old musician – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther P.png Ghanaian gospel singer, Piesie Esther

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has registered her displeasure with being referred to as an old musician.

The 'Wa ye me yie' hitmaker insisted that there is nothing like an 'old musician' adding that there is no retirement date for musicians.

Piesie Esther made this known in an interview with KingdomFM while expressing hurt over being referred to as such.

“Of course, I feel hurt by that, since we are humans, it will definitely hurt you,” she responded to the host, FiiFi Pratt who queried her sentiments.

Piesie Esther has been in the music industry for more than two decades with back-to-back hits.

She is currently enjoying massive airplay on both traditional media and social media with her latest song “Wa Ye Me Yie” which has also won her seven nominations at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job