It irritates me when people post 5 times in a day - Journalist Albert

Young man Reprimanded by Nana Aba Anamoah, journalist Albert

Journalist Albert dissects why he ended up being tagged a social bully

He shares his dislike for people who post more than five times a day



He cites he is plain and blunt, which hurts people



Journalist Albert, the blogger who has gone viral over an audition at GHOne with Nana Aba, has claimed people posting five times a day irritates him.



The blogger, who was tagged as a cyberbully for attacking various persons using unkind words, made this declaration in an interview with Zionfelix.



He spoke about his reprimand by Nana Aba Anamaoh on ‘The Next TV Star’ show in the interview.

Albert shared, he always felt different about people sharing too much on social media.



This action of theirs irritated him and was always triggered to say something.



“Some people like attention too much. They can post five times in a day, I don’t know what they want. It irritates me, I don’t know why so I just comment and move on but in the long run, I was hurting them. Most of them cant take contrary opinions. Everybody is writing, you are nice, you are beautiful, you look superb,” he cited.



He also added he regrets his actions and has learnt it the hard way to be better because he was just only being plain and blunt in his submissions.