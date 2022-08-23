It is a curse to disrespect 'old gees' because we sacrificed for you - Reggie Rockstone

Ghana's Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has detailed the sacrifices his era of musicians made to secure a safe spot for the new crop of artistes in the local industry.

According to him, it is totally forbidden for new school singers who are now making waves to disrespect 'old gees' in the industry.



Speaking on 'The Lowdown' with Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV, he stated that the digital era has made song distribution much easier compared to their era when music lovers had to travel long hours just to buy a cassette of their favourite musicians.



"I come from an era where we were hands-on, on the ground but today, these kids are so entitled, they've got YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. I mean when you record a song you can share it on Facebook with a million viewers. In our time, someone had to come all the way from Suhum to Kantamanto to buy cassettes just to listen to music," said Reggie.



He added: "Today, these kids are buying cars and building houses. This is why it is such a curse for the folks who we sacrificed for to ever be disrespectful to us. It is forbidden.



"It is a curse unto you if you ever speak disrespectfully because we sacrificed."



Also sharing his musical journey, Reggie Rockstone admitted to having a stress-free career due to the help of his father, Ricky Ossei, a fashion designer.

"To tell you the truth, I didn't struggle in the industry and am not shy to say this. My father stepped in, he believed in the dream, and he saw it. He was part of the team that named it Hiplife and he sponsored it...I started my career abroad, I was in UK and New York before heading to Ghana."



Watch the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







OPD/BB