2
Menu
Entertainment

It is about time we redirect Black Stars funding into Ghanaian artistes – Bullgod

BULLDOG NEW1 Artiste manager, Bullgod

Sun, 4 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment pundit and artiste manager, Bullgod, has waded into the conversation surrounding the untimely exit of the Black Stars from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars were knocked out of the World Cup after losing 2:0 to Uruguay in a match which required a win or draw before the game. Many netizens, including celebrities, have lashed out at the Ghana Football Association, the coach and a faction going ahead to blame some players for letting the country down.

Speaking on United Showbiz Show on UTV, Bullgod implored that funding allocated to the Black Stars should be channelled into financing Ghanaian artistes because it will generate a more significant investment return.

"The monies being wasted on the Black Stars should be used to support Ghanaian artists. Imagine Fameye being given $2m to finance his career on the premise of projecting Ghana to the World; he will bring glory to Ghana than the Black Stars," he noted.

According to Bullgod, discussions about Black Sherif's flawless performance at the MOBO awards and Sarkodie's performance at the BBC has kept Ghanaians calm about the painful exit of the Black Stars from the World.

"Let us invest the monies in Black Sherif, Fameye, Sarkodie and co. The whole of Ghana is mourning. The only good thing we are talking about is Black Sherif and Sarkodie, who made Ghana proud at the BBC", he added.

DQ/ESA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: