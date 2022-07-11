It is an honour to be on Kweku Darlington's new song - Okyeame Kwame

Kweku Darlington featured Okyeame Kwame and Fameye

Source: GNA

Ghanaian rap legend Okyeame Kwame says he feels privileged to be featured on Kweku Darlington's new song "Onipa".

Kweku Darlington is currently out with a new single "Onipa" which features Okyeame Kwame and Fameye and is available across various streaming platforms.



In an Instagram post, Okyeame Kwame eulogised Kweku Darlington as a very talented rap act.



He wrote: "Kweku Darlington is a very talented musician. It is such an honour for me to be on his song, #Onipa."

The new song talks about the nature and characteristics of humankind, therefore, differentiating their positive and negative attributes as well as giving reasons for people's actions.



The song was produced and engineered by Jay Scratch, whilst the video was shot in Accra by Kobby Shots of Great Productions for Yve Records.