It is an old video, ignore it - Management of Joyce Blessing

Gospel musician, Joyce Blessing

The management of award-winning gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has urged the general public to ignore the video that captures the singer 'drunk' and begging for forgiveness from a man she referred to as Kwame, who many have assumed is her 'lover'.

The video, which the management said was recorded years ago, has resurfaced online, attracting backless from a section of the public.



According to a press release sighted by GhanaWeb in the earlier hours of Thursday, June 16, her manager, Ernest Okyere, clarified that the man in question was her husband, Dave Joy and not her lover.



"Joyce blessing wishes the general public to disregard the spin being placed on a viral video currently circulating on social media to place Joyce Blessing in a bad light. This video is, first of all, an old video of a loving wife expressing private feelings to her husband and the contents were not meant to be circulated publicly," parts of the release read.



It added that the video purported to have been leaked by Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess now an 'Evangelist,' was part of a move to bring her reputation into disrepute.

"It is rather unfortunate that certain persons are doing everything to destroy the hard-won reputation of a talented and inspirational musician. It is obvious that the intent of the circulation is to target and destroy this reputation.



"Management and her legal team have initiated investigations into this matter and the culprit(s) shall certainly be held responsible. We urge all to be cautious and desist from the further circulation of this rather private video. Joyce Blessing does not in any way manner or form condone any unhealthy behaviour and she will continue to act as a positive source of inspiration to all," the statement stressed.



Read the press statement below:



