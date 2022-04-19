It is biased to pin the death of Menzgold customers on me - Stonebwoy to Bridget Otoo

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and broadcaster, Bridget Otoo on Monday gave a show on Twitter when the latter called out the award-winning singer for his 'insensitive' endorsement deal with an NFT company.



Stonebwoy in a series of tweets did everything possible to defend his hard-earned reputation after Bridget attempted to link his 2018 endorsement of collapsed Menzgold Company Limited to the death of customers who had their monies locked up.



"You are part of the ambassadors of menzgold who championed and lead customers to lose money. Some have died as a results of the Menzgold scam. Do you think it is fair to introduce them to another “money making venture” ? Do you really care about them?" she quizzed.

Stonebwoy who seemed displeased with Bridget's 'agenda' replied that she was biased to associate brand ambassadors with the loss of lives of customers.



His reply read: "Big sis I think it's very BIASED and PREJUDICED to pin The loss of lives and properties on ambassadors WHO in NO WAY RAN the said company. I know people who have lost monies and others who gained and I have personally lost very close relatives too."



In a separate post to buttress his latest endorsement, Stonebwoy had this to say to Bridget Otoo who has warned the public not to invest their monies into the said company.



"The CORE problem of the MENZGOLD SAGA has the least to do with ambassadors, pls you stand in a good position as a Media Personality to seek the reality from NAM1 And the GOVERMENT.. one Love," the singer explained.



Bridget after admitting to being a fan of the singer and defending her take received a bit of free advice from Stonebwoy who has charged her to read more about NFTs for a better understanding.

"I appreciate you a lot...I understand there have been scam schemes and there will always be. But please kindly read about NFTs So that we don't aid to drown my hard earned reputation. Don't you think I should know better than misleading people," and added, "Sis if you do not mind I’ll love us to engage in a convo about blockchain Technology, NFTs, Cryptocurrencies," read the tweet dated April 18.



It would be recalled that some Ghanaian celebrities including Okyeame Kwame, Jackie Appiah, Stonebwoy, Joselyn Dumas, Kumi Guitar, and Becca, endorsed the gold dealership company, Menzgold, owned by embattled businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 before its shut down in September 2018 by the Ghana Securities and Exchange Commission.



I appreciate you a lot..



