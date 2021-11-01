It is childish to compete with my 'expensive' style - Captain Planet

Rpper, Captain Planet

When it comes to style and class, rapper, Captain Planet has got it!



Over the years, he has served fans and followers with stye inspiration and is counted among Ghanaian celebrities who pay attention to their looks.



Undoubtedly, he has invested thousands of cedis into what he wears, right from designer clothes, sneakers, wristwatches, you name it.



But according to Captain Planet, a former member of the music group 4x4 he has been in the game for years and therefore, it would be childish for a young artiste to compete with him when it comes to his 'expensive' style.

Address persons who show off their wealth by rocking expensive outfits, Captain Planet said the move is "childish".



Speaking in an interview on Y107.9FM with Kojo Manuel he mentioned: "I feel shy when someone talks about wearing expensive clothes and that is how I am because when I started this thing, those trying to compete with me now were very young. Comparing my style to someone who was not there when I started my style is childish."



Captain Planet who is out with a new single titled "Abodie" which featured Kuami Eugene added that his focus is to make money and has no business showing off.



"I am too mature to be talking about expensive clothes and showing off. Right now, what I am thinking about is how to make money...I am living my life so if you are somewhere and you are calculating it, that is you but I don’t care," he added.



