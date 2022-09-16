It is disrespectful to compare me to Sarkodie – Yaw Tog

Yaw Tog

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Tog born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah has stated that it is disrespectful for showbiz pundits to compare him with legendary rapper, Sarkodie.

“If people compare me with Sarkodie, I feel that you guys are disrespecting him because he knows what time is it and where I am right now, he’s gone past that stage,” Yaw Tog told Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He explained, “Sarkodie knows everything about the music but I am now learning it so I will say that there’s no need to do that comparison cos he is the king already”.



According to the 19-year-old ‘Sore’ hitmaker who won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) during his SHS days at Opoku Ware School, he looks up to Sarkodie for inspiration.

He continued on the Kastle Drive Show, “I will say that Sarkodie is someone that I really look up to him and I have met him on several occasions that he has advised me a lot.



“Sarkodie is an elderly person in the music industry that we all take inspiration from and he’s still active in the music scene already for all these while,” he ended on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.