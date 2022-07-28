0
Menu
Entertainment

It is disrespectful to think songs won’t blow without TikTokers – Epixode

Epixode1.jpeg Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Musical artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode, has said that it is disrespectful for TikTok influencers to say that if you don’t give your songs to them, it won’t blow.

“It’s quite disrespectful for TikTok influencers to ever think that if you don’t give your songs to them, it won’t blow; for me it’s very disrespectful,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

He continued, “There are so many factors that make a song blow, but that notwithstanding the fact that TikTok is currently one of the major promotional tools that when you use it’s very good.

Recently, Ghanaian Highlife singer King Promise has described people who feel that the social media platform, TikTok, is not an effective and essential tool for promoting music as fools.

Epixode remarked, “But that statement of trying to make it look like if you don’t give your songs to TikTokers, you won’t blow is disrespectful because before the song was given to you, someone had the vision to record the song.

“Even before you dance to the songs, it’s a choreographer who came with the dancing moves, so the TikToker is only re-dancing what the choreographer has already done,” he said, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Adwoa Safo lands in town – Report
Sri Lanka’s economy collapsed because it was run like a family business - Tsikata
Afia Schwar leaks video of Kofi Adomah throwing out his first wife from their home
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian Embassy provides evidence
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata