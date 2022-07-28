It is disrespectful to think songs won’t blow without TikTokers – Epixode

Ghanaian musician, Epixode

Musical artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, popularly known as Epixode, has said that it is disrespectful for TikTok influencers to say that if you don’t give your songs to them, it won’t blow.

“It’s quite disrespectful for TikTok influencers to ever think that if you don’t give your songs to them, it won’t blow; for me it’s very disrespectful,” he told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He continued, “There are so many factors that make a song blow, but that notwithstanding the fact that TikTok is currently one of the major promotional tools that when you use it’s very good.



Recently, Ghanaian Highlife singer King Promise has described people who feel that the social media platform, TikTok, is not an effective and essential tool for promoting music as fools.

Epixode remarked, “But that statement of trying to make it look like if you don’t give your songs to TikTokers, you won’t blow is disrespectful because before the song was given to you, someone had the vision to record the song.



“Even before you dance to the songs, it’s a choreographer who came with the dancing moves, so the TikToker is only re-dancing what the choreographer has already done,” he said, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.