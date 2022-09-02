'It is just lit' – Yaw Tog on life after school

Ghanaian trapper, Yaw Tog

Ghana’s ‘Young Bull’, Yaw Tog, says he is living the best moments of his life after completing Senior High School (SHS).

Born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, Yaw Tog completed SHS in 2021, graduating from the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi having studied General Arts.



Despite getting nominated for several entertainment awards while still in school, including the Global Music Awards Africa as the “Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year” and bagging the “Hip-Pop Song of the Year” with Sore at both the 2021 VGMA and #Music Awards, Yaw Tog believes “life after school has been lit”.



Speaking to Y97.9 FM’s Chelsy Sey on the “Ryse N Shyne” show, he reiterated the journey so far has been a great experience.



“Probably travelling outside of the country because it comes with the job. Always travelling and trying to get something good for yourself, trying to cut deals and stuff. It’s about travelling and working and sometimes it’s both pain and joy. Above all it’s just a great journey,” he added.

The Young Bull who is also set to host his maiden “9 Over Nine Summer Jam” at Rattray Park shared excitement ahead of the mass party on October 1. He promises to pull up Ghana’s finest artistes and trap stars to thrill fans.



“9 over Nine summer Jam with Yaw Tog and friends will have Fameye come around, Kwaku Flick, Jofi Jamar, Malcolm Nuna, S3fa, YPee, Okese 1 all at the Rattray Park in Kumasi on October 1. I know everyone is going to pull up. The gate fee is just Ghc30 and the advance is Ghc20.”



Yaw Tog is currently on a media tour promoting his latest Ampaiano-theme sound dubbed “Azul” featuring Nigeria’s Bad Boy Timz.