0
Menu
Entertainment

'It is just lit' – Yaw Tog on life after school

Yaw Tog Gjegd.png Ghanaian trapper, Yaw Tog

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Ghana’s ‘Young Bull’, Yaw Tog, says he is living the best moments of his life after completing Senior High School (SHS).

Born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, Yaw Tog completed SHS in 2021, graduating from the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi having studied General Arts.

Despite getting nominated for several entertainment awards while still in school, including the Global Music Awards Africa as the “Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year” and bagging the “Hip-Pop Song of the Year” with Sore at both the 2021 VGMA and #Music Awards, Yaw Tog believes “life after school has been lit”.

Speaking to Y97.9 FM’s Chelsy Sey on the “Ryse N Shyne” show, he reiterated the journey so far has been a great experience.

“Probably travelling outside of the country because it comes with the job. Always travelling and trying to get something good for yourself, trying to cut deals and stuff. It’s about travelling and working and sometimes it’s both pain and joy. Above all it’s just a great journey,” he added.

The Young Bull who is also set to host his maiden “9 Over Nine Summer Jam” at Rattray Park shared excitement ahead of the mass party on October 1. He promises to pull up Ghana’s finest artistes and trap stars to thrill fans.

“9 over Nine summer Jam with Yaw Tog and friends will have Fameye come around, Kwaku Flick, Jofi Jamar, Malcolm Nuna, S3fa, YPee, Okese 1 all at the Rattray Park in Kumasi on October 1. I know everyone is going to pull up. The gate fee is just Ghc30 and the advance is Ghc20.”

Yaw Tog is currently on a media tour promoting his latest Ampaiano-theme sound dubbed “Azul” featuring Nigeria’s Bad Boy Timz.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE