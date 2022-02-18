It is my first time driving in my life – Davido's aide after escaping motor accident

Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW confirms that he is safe following a crash weeks after receiving a car gift from his boss.

In an earlier video that was making rounds on the internet, the car's bonnet was seen in a bad state after it collided with a smaller incoming vehicle.



Also, there was a pool of blood spreading on the streets where the accident happened.



The incident has since caused fear and panic among fans as many have wondered if Isreal escaped unhurt.



But according to a popular Instagram blogger, Isreal has confirmed that he is indeed hale and hearty while stating that it is his first time driving a car.

“Guys, we reached out to Isreal on hearing about his accident, he is fine. No injuries and also in good spirit. However, he informed Team Cutie that this is his first time driving a car in his life. We advised him to take it slowly and take his lessons seriously. We also encouraged and advised he should ensure he is very comfortable before driving again. His famous Venza is currently going for repairs and will soon be back on road. We wish him best. Drive safe everyone ,” the blogger wrote.



