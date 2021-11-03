It is not bad to allow your spouse befriend the opposite sex – Counsellor asserts

People are able to learn things from their friends of different backgrounds

Counsellor Albert Krampah has mentioned that it is not bad for people to allow their spouses to befriend others of different sex purposefully to learn from them.

Speaking on the “I Do” session during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show on Y 102.5 FM with NY, the counselor and pastor emphatically mentioned that it was not bad for an individual to allow his or her spouse to make friends with work colleagues to learn from them.



“It is not bad if you make your colleague and spouse become friends so your spouse picks some lessons from your colleague, he said.”



Counsellor Albert went on to applaud people who deliberately married people from different backgrounds, purposefully to train and nurture them.

“Sometimes people just marry other people from different backgrounds to shape and nurture them. God bless those people who marry their spouses to nurture them and train them”, he added.



The counselor further advised listeners and married people to abstain from practicing everything they heard or saw in public spaces with their spouses because it could cause problems and misunderstandings.