‘It is not easy to be a dedicated born-again Christian’ - Kesse

Kesse

Kesse narrates challenging journey as a born-again Christian

The 2012 VGMA Best Male Vocalist winner says music is no longer his priority



‘Knowing that I am on the right path is what keeps in Christ’, says Kesse



Former Highlife singer, now born-again Christian, Michael Kesse Frimpong, popularly known as Kesse, has revealed that serving God after a thrilling but short music career has been hectic and challenging.



According to the sensational singer, leaving behind a world of fame and fortune to pursue Jesus Christ has not been easy on me.



He said his journey so far has been laced with numerous challenges and temptations to return to his old life and glory.

“I must admit that it has not been easy to become a born-again Christian, especially when the gigs I was getting when I was a secular musician are no longer coming. That is not all. I had to get rid of certain friends who were likely to lead me into trouble so that I can focus on God’s work,” Kesse narrated the hurdles he had to overcome to follow God in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.



Tackling a question on what keeps him going in Christ regardless of the many challenges, the 2012 VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year noted that his knowledge and belief that he is on the right path in life is what encourages him to fight harder to keep his new found faith.



He said, “Every true believer goes through challenges but there is always a way out. You will not endure the hardships forever. The beginning might seem tough but it is the end that matters and I have no regret getting to know God.”



Touching on his career as a gospel artiste, Kesse mentioned that at the moment, his success as a gospel musician is not a top priority.



All that matters to him is keeping a good relationship with God.

“I know some secular musicians who released Gospel songs after turning to Christ but failed to make it. Whether I make it or not in my Gospel music career is not really my focus. The fact that I have found Christ is my greatest joy,” the winner of Season Four of TV3's Mentor in 2007 added.







EAN/BOG