It is senseless for a man to get married before 40 – Actor

Popuar Nigerian media personality, Uti Nwachukwu

Media personality cum actor, Uti Nwachukwu, is of the opinion that men have no business getting married before the age of 40.

He also said that women as well should not be involved in marriage before turning 30-years-old.



Speaking in an interview with Toke Makinwa, the reality TV star said, men have to experience life as a single person for a long time before tying the knot with anyone.



He said;



“I might be Kamala Harris’ age when I decide to get married, I don’t know. Until you are ready. I don’t believe in monogamy when you’re young but there are exceptions to every rule. Do you understand?

“There are some people that monogamy would work for when they’re young but the average person, I’ve always said, I don’t think any man has any business marrying before 40. To me, it doesn’t make me right. Between 35 – 40, I will say 35 – 40.



“For women, apart from those that are afraid of their biological clock, but then again, how many children do women want these days? And please there is technology these days too. I don’t think any woman should be married before 30.



“You have to experience life as a single. You have to weigh your options. For me, leave the spiritual contract of it, the same way I will say leave a government contract of it, because marriage is a contract between you, me, and God.



“Leave contract, leave the agreement. If you don’t want to commit to somebody, don’t make it official, whether in the presence of God, whether in the presence of the government, whether in the presence of your family. Once you agree, integrity is integrity. There is no excuse.”