It is taboo – Jesus Ahoufe berates Osofo Kyiri Abosom following cheating reports

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

Bishop Stephen Kwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahoufe, has berated Osofo Kyiri Abosom.

Following reports that the well-known Ghanaian pastor has cheated on his wife, Jesus Ahoufe condemned his action in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

He said it is not right for a pastor to do such a thing.

Jesus Ahoufe further stated that it is taboo for the leader and founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre to cheat on his wife and declare it publicly.

The popular prophet asserted that satan is using Kyiri Abosom to damage God’s work.

He maintained that this is a manifestation of a prophecy he gave some time ago.

Jesus Ahoufe added that a lot of marriages will collapse this year.

His remark comes after it was widely reported that the wife of Osofo Kyiri Abosom quit their marriage after he had a child with a different woman.

Watch what Jesus Ahoufe said in the video below:

