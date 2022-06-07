It is true, McBrown has a new baby - Bro Sammy insists

Gospel Musician Bro Sammy

Controversial gospel musician, Brother Sammy popularly referred to as the nation’s worshipper has insisted that actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown has indeed given birth to a new baby.



If readers would recall, earlier this year in April 2022, there were allegations that the host of the United Showbiz program on UTV has given birth to twins in Canada.



This was a follow-up to claims that the actress was pregnant in December 2021. These rumours were heightened by her absence from her show since the first quarter of 2022.

Nana Ama McBrown in a viral social media video in May 2022, refuted claims that she was pregnant again and advised her followers against believing such news.



“People are keeping you guys in suspense, and I don’t like it. It’s good news to say Nana Ama is pregnant or has given birth. The truth and the reason why I am doing this video is that my loved ones are happy for me and people are lying to me," McBrown said.



She added, “They are happy for me somehow, but a lot of people are lying to you and this is what I will say to you: don’t believe anything you see on social media, do not believe anything you see on social media”.



Contrary to the account of Nana Ama McBrown, Brother Sammy stated unequivocally that the actress has a new baby. The gospel singer on Sunday, June 4, 2022, shared an Instagram video of himself performing for Nana Ama and other Kumawood stars.



Brother Sammy captioned the video, “All stars are in church today thanking God for Nana Ama McBrown because of her second baby boy, if you want the full video go to YouTube Broda Sammy Nation Worshipper and subscribe.”

Meanwhile, some fans who saw the video believe that the maverick gospel musician was peddling falsehood as they argued that the video was an old footage taken when some Kumawood actors gathered to pray for the Ghana movie industry.



