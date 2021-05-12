It is wrong to call every popular person on social media a celebrity - Mzbel

Mzbel

Veteran musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah affectionately called Mzbel has indicated that not every popular person on social media deserves to be called a celebrity.

According to the outspoken songstress, If someone should be called a celebrity the person must earn that through hard work but these days the moment someone becomes popular on social media we start calling that person a celebrity.



Sharing her experience from her early days in the Ghana music industry, Mzbel revealed on the Kastle Drive show that those days without social media it took hard work for someone to be given the accolade as a celebrity.

Mzbel mentioned it’s unfortunate everyone who becomes popular on social media these days is known as a celebrity.



During the 1900s when we started music, social media wasn’t there so for you to get an opportunity on radio or TV or appear on a front page of a newspaper, your works must have gotten to a level that makes you deserve that privilege” she added.