It is wrong to train in a gym without assessment – Gym instructor

Assessing oneself at the gym will help to achieve fitness goal

Gym Instructor Naya, a fitness coach at the Endurance keep fit club, has revealed that it is wrong to keep fit without getting your body checked.

According to her, it is vital for all gym instructors to know the goal and assess everyone who comes into the gym for training before signing them up.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes, she said, “You should be questioned on what exactly your goal is, and your expectations before being registered. For Yegola we have our questionnaire so when you get there we assess you before assigning you to any instructor or specific training.”



She emphasized that you cannot train anyone without accessing the person because you should have some important information about the person.



“You should know the person’s medical condition or you might end up injuring the person.”

Talking in relation to people who like to train on their own, she noted that, “It is wrong and not safe because some exercises can lead to injuries if not done properly.”



She added that everyone has a reason for going to the gym.



For some, “They go to lose weight, others to gain weight, others to keep fit and for others to just build on their bodies and stay healthy.”



Instructor Naya emphasized that having a goal and knowing exactly what you want to achieve and being accessed by an instructor will help you reach your goal with ease.