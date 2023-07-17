It'll be my business if Salma Mumin goes for another body enhancement – Gloria Sarfo

Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo

Award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo has shared her opinion concerning Salma Mumin’s new body figure and how she addressed the situation.

Just recently, the actress on July 12, 2023, shared a message on her Instagram page to address the criticisms from netizens who raised concerns about her body figure.



Among the messages she shared to slam the critics, the actress asserted that she loves her new look and will go for more whenever she feels like it.



Amidst this trending conversation, Gloria Sarfo, who was among the guests present on UTV’s United Showbiz stated that Salma should slow down with her body enhancement.



She added that it will be her business if the actress undergoes another butt enhancement.



She further stated that the actress looks good in her new body figure hence, she shouldn’t allow the words of the public to push her to go for more.

She said: “I am pleading with Salma, my little sister. She said she can decide even the next morning and even go before and do and add on to it, it’s her business. But I am pleading that if she has admitted to doing it, then she shouldn’t continue with it because it will be a business to me Gloria Sarfo. She looks beautiful the way she is.”



Gloria Sarfo during the interaction agreed with Salma Mumin as to why she is enhancing her body, stating that she might be doing it to look attractive so people can patronize her collections. Therefore, her advice to her is not to do it again.



“She should feel good about herself, she should do whatever makes her happy. We shouldn’t forget she has a clothing line so maybe she feels she needs to have a certain body to sell her clothes, which will make it attractive enough for people to patronize her brand. Everyone has a reason for doing something”, she stated.



